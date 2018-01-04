Global Gas Insulated Substation Market to 2025 - Demand for More Reliable, Long Life Span and Less Maintenance Systems

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Gas insulated substation market is expectant to reach US$ 41,059.8 million by 2025 as compared to US$ 15,416.1 million in 2016, escalating at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The market for gas insulated substation is influenced by various factors such as easy installation and operation of the mechanism and low maintenance of the system, long life span of the systems and increased reliability of the system over air insulated substations. However, the high price of gas insulated substations as compared to air insulated substations are hindering the market growth.

The market for gas insulated substations have the potential to grow exponentially owing to different research and developments to enhance the recorders. The demand for mobile gas insulated substations are increasing across the globe in order to generate maximum power in areas with confined lands. The major advantage of gas insulated substations is the compact size of the system over air insulated substations. Owing to this factor, the mining sector, construction industry, oil & gas industry, as well as marine ports are increasingly adopting the mobile gas insulated substations. The primary advantage of mobile gas insulated substations is it can be easily moved to one place to another and can be reconfigured according to the project that changes over a period.

Another benefit of mobile gas insulated substations is that the systems are integrated with high end shock absorbers which allow the vehicle to move through rough terrains. Moreover, these mobile gas insulated substations are capable of operating at harsh temperatures with disruptions and are corrosion resistant. The electromagnetic compatibility integrated in the mobile gas insulated substations complete protection of operating personnel and surrounding environment as well as reduces the overall noise to absolute minimum. These benefits are anticipated to be the driving factors for the gas insulated substations in the coming years.

The gas insulated substations market is bifurcated on basis of application as power transmission and distribution and manufacturing and processing. The major advantage of installing GIS to transmit and distribute power is the compact design of gas insulated substations, which enables the substation to be installed in a confined space. The GIS are compact in design but are capable of transmitting and distributing heavy loads than the power of an air insulated substation.

The market for gas insulated substation is poised to grow during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, owing to the upgradation of existing or traditional power transmission and distribution centers in few developed countries to gas insulated substations, which provide more power over a longer distance

On the other hand, Manufacturing units and processing centers of various industries integrate their work stations with gas insulated substation in order to maintain the adequate power supply in their work stations. The manufacturing and processing centers are investing substantial amounts in order to procure technologically advanced gas insulated substations to enhance their power supply in their work stations. These factors are bolstering the market for gas insulated substations during the forecast period and is foreseen to drive the growth of the market in future.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables & Figures

2 Introduction

3 Key Takeaways

4 Market Landscape

5 Global Gas Insulated Substation - Key Market Dynamics

6 Gas Insulated Substation Market - Global

7 Global Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis - By Voltage Type

8 Global Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis - By Application

9 Global Gas Insulated Substations Market - Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Global Gas Insulated Substation Market - Key Company Profiles

ABB Group

Alstom SA

Crompton Greaves Limited

Eaton Corporation Limited

General Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nissin Electric Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

