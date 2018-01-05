BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Share issue- Placement & Institutional Entitlement Offer

AIM and Media Release
5 January 2018
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Shares issued under Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) is pleased to advise that it has successfully completed the institutional placement (Placement) and institutional component of its accelerated renounceable pro rata entitlement offer announced on Tuesday, 19December 2017 (Institutional Entitlement Offer).
Base Resources has today completed the issue of the following new Base Resources fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) raising gross proceeds of approximately A$89.3million:
- 143,092,216 New Shares pursuant to the Placement; and
- 206,982,409 New Shares pursuant to the Institutional Entitlement Offer.
The New Shares are to commence trading on ASX today, and are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM on or around 8January 2018. The total number of Base Resources ordinary shares on issue following the issue of the New Shares is 1,097,268,564.
The retail component of the pro rata entitlement offer (Retail Entitlement Offer) opened on Thursday, 28 December 2017, with the Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet being sent to eligible retail shareholders on that day. The Retail Entitlement Offer is scheduled to close at 7.00pm (AEDT) on Wednesday, 17 January 2018.
ENDS.
