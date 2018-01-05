Trading in Immunicum AB's paid subscription shares is to cease. The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North is January 9, 2018.



Short name: IMMU BTA 1 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010600551 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 146776 ----------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Gustav Kindal on +46 70 225 77 55.