The award, now in its third year, celebrates the most exciting technologies and techniques used in the creation of new pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products.

During the nomination period for the 2017 award, a record number of entries were received from companies around the globe. The H3N2 challenge virus was one of only 15 winners.

(Learn more about the winners >: http://www.sgs.com/https://themedicinemaker.com/issues/1117/innovation-strikes-back/)

Readers are invited to vote for one of the winners to be featured in a 2018 article in the journal.

(Vote for us here >: http://www.sgs.com/https://themedicinemaker.com/additional-data/surveys/choose-the-winner-of-the-2017-innovation-awards/)

