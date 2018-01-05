Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from January 8, 2018. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1805 ------------------------------- Expiration date: April 18, 2018 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010739862 ------------------------------- Short name: RGKT 1805 ------------------------------- Trading code: RGKT_1805 -------------------------------



