Proximus Partners With Infosys to Simplify and Digitize its Enterprise Solutions Ecosystem to Provide Superior Customer Experience

Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services today announced that it has been selected by Proximus, the largest telecommunications company in Belgium, to implement Excite - a business transformation program aimed at delivering superior digital customer experiences for its enterprise clients. The multi-year program will strengthen Proximus' leadership in the professional services market by replacing legacy IT systems, streamlining processes and deploying advanced tools for quoting, selling, ordering, billing, invoicing and more.

As part of this program, Infosys has been entrusted with the joint overall responsibility and ownership of the Greenfield Excite program, which includes simplifying and remodelling the company's portfolio of products for the professional services market, realigning business processes and organization around it, and digitizing business transactions. To achieve this, the program will consolidate more than 40 legacy IT systems into six new robust platforms to enable better product lifecycle management.

Program highlights

Cloud-based solutions implemented by Infosys, including Salesforce, CloudSense and ServiceNow, will modernize legacy applications

Process automation will deliver 'first time right' service, thereby eliminating errors and rationalizing service costs

Leveraging Infosys digital capabilities, a user-friendly portal will be developed to enable self-service for enterprise customers and partners

Excite will leverage concepts of design thinking that embrace customer feedback and will contribute towards delivering a superior customer experience. In addition, agile IT methodologies such as Test Driven Development, Behaviour Driven Development and Pair Programming will improve responsiveness and simplify customer-oriented processes

A change management process enabled by Infosys will ensure business continuity while managing the interests of external partners and 6,000+ internal users

The standardized landscape, processes and organization will boost enterprise efficiencies and accelerate the lead-to-cash cycle

Remodelling the Enterprise Business Unit portfolio (comprising fixed, mobile and ICT products) will improve design, delivery and servicing across the product catalogue

Bart Van Den Meersche, Chief Enterprise Market Officer, Proximus, said, "At Proximus, we are committed to providing best-in-class products and service to our clients and partners. With this in mind, we have embarked on the Excite business transformation program that will further enhance and deliver new digital experiences for our enterprise clients. In the course of the next years, we want to manage all professional products through easy-to-use digital interfaces."

Geert Goethals, Chief Information Officer, Proximus, said, "We are committed to our program Excite that will transform the way we sell professional services to our enterprise clients. Through Excite we expect to establish greater agility, collaboration and bring in superior quality and efficiency in the way IT and business interacts. As part of this initiative, we have entrusted the co-responsibility of transforming our IT systems to Infosys, as our teams work together to deliver objectives of this program over the next years."

Rajesh Krishnamurthy, President and Head of Energy, Utilities, Telecommunications and Services, Infosys, said, "We are pleased to be a part of Proximus' journey of becoming a digital services provider. Companies need to continuously deliver more value and superior experiences to its customers, and the same applies for the telecommunications industry especially given the highly competitive nature of its business. Through this program, Infosys will be leveraging its core capabilities and expertise across its service offerings to help Proxmius simplify and digitize its processes, while streamlining its product offerings and driving efficiencies."

