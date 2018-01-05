Oil and gas producer Regal Petroleum saw the aggregate rate of production at its three Ukrainian fields jump almost 65% over the 2017 calendar year. Production from its Mekhediviska-Golotvshinska (MEX-GOL), Svyrydivske (SV) and Vasyschevskoye (VAS) gas and condensate fields grew from an average of 1,700 barrels of oil equivalent (boepd) per day throughout to 2016 to 2,800 boepd for the next twelve-month block. Gas, condensate and LPG from MEX-GOL and SV over the three months ended 31 December ...

