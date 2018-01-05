Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: H&R Block's Revenue Grew 7%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 05, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HRB. The Company posted its financial results on December 06, 2017, for the second quarter fiscal 2018. The tax preparer company's revenue and EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended October 31, 2017, H&R Block's revenues increased 7.2% to $140.85 million from $131.33 million in Q2 FY17. The increase was primarily due to increased international tax preparation fees, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, and favorable pre-season results in both the Assisted and DIY categories in the US. The Company's revenues surpassed analysts' expectations of $128 million.

For the reported quarter, the Company's services revenues increased 7.6% to $127.92 million from $118.94 million in Q2 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's royalty, product, and other revenues increased 4.4% to $12.93 million from $12.39 million in Q2 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's international revenue increased 10.1% to $47.93 million from $43.54 million in Q2 FY17. The increase was due to higher volumes of tax returns and favorable exchange rates in the Company's Australian operations. For the reported quarter, the Company's peace of mind (POM) extended service plan revenue increased 8.4% to $24.59 million from $22.69 million in Q2 FY17. The increase was due to an increase in units sold in prior years and changes in the timing of forecasted claims.

During Q2 FY18, H&R Block's total operating expenses increased 5.2% to $356.87 million from $339.35 million in the same period last year. The increase was due to increases in compensation costs along with increases in occupancy costs, related to prior year's acquisitions of franchisees.

During Q2 FY18, H&R Block's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was negative $170.21 million compared to negative $160.10 million in the same period last year

During Q2 FY18, H&R Block's earnings before tax (EBT) was negative $236.27 million compared to negative $228.47 million in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, H&R Block's net loss was $148.31 million compared to net loss of $143.42 million in Q2 FY17. During Q2 FY18, the Company's diluted EPS was negative $0.71 compared to negative $0.67 in the same period last year. Diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of negative $0.73.

Balance Sheet

As on October 28, 2017, H&R Block's cash and cash equivalents decreased 82.1% to $181.00 million from $1.01 billion on April 30, 2017. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt and line of credit borrowings were $1.49 billion, on par with $1.49 billion in Q4 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net receivables decreased 52.2% to $77.75 million from $162.78 million in Q4 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable and accrued expenses decreased 47.1% to $114.88 million from $217.03 million in Q4 FY17.

During H1 FY18, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was negative $648.46 million compared to negative $720.38 million in the same period last year.

Outlook

For FY18, the Company expects revenue to be $141 million and net loss to be $148 million, The Company estimates EBITDA to be negative $170 million and EPS to be negative $0.71 for fiscal 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 04, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, H&R Block's stock marginally declined 0.11%, ending the trading session at $26.62.

Volume traded for the day: 2.03 million shares

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.41%; previous three-month period - up 3.58%; past twelve-month period - up 13.76%; and year-to-date - up 1.53%

After yesterday's close, H&R Block's market cap was at $5.64 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 14.12.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.61%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Personal Services industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

