Active-Investors: Wired News - Myriad Genetics Announces Expanded Research Collaboration with AstraZeneca

Ovarian Cancer Needs Regular Screening

Ovarian cancer is a cancer that begins in the female organs that produce eggs (ovaries). Women in all life stages are at risk of developing ovarian cancer. This form of cancer has the lowest survival rate of all female cancers - it is responsible for about 140,000 deaths each year. Every year, a quarter of a million women are diagnosed of ovarian cancer globally, of which, only 45% are likely to survive for five years.

The main issue with this form of cancer is that patients are identified in the advanced stages when the disease becomes more difficult to treat and sometimes fatal. Women should therefore get themselves checked regularly.

About myChoice HRD Plus

Myriad's myChoice HRD Plus is a comprehensive homologous recombination deficiency test which helps to detect when the tumor loses the ability to repair double-stranded DNA breaks, resulting in increased susceptibility to DNA-damaging drugs such as platinum drugs or PARP inhibitors. The myChoice HRD Plus test comprises of three proprietary technologies, namely: (i) loss of heterozygosity, (ii) telomeric allelic imbalance, and (iii) large-scale state transitions. Other than that, it also includes 90 other genes and molecular markers including microsatellite instability associated with DNA repair pathways.

Positive myChoice HRD Plus scores, which indicate DNA repair deficiencies, are present in all breast cancer subtypes, ovarian cancer, and other major cancers. In fact, approximately 1.4 million people in the United States and Europe who are diagnosed with cancers every year could be candidates for treatment with DNA-damaging agents.

About Lynparza

Lynparza (olaparib) is a type of targeted therapy for ovarian cancer. It is an innovative, first-in-class oral poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor that uses tumor DNA damage response (DDR) pathway deficiencies to kill cancer cells. Lynparza is the foundation of AstraZeneca's industry-leading portfolio of compounds targeting DDR mechanisms in cancer cells. In July 2017, AstraZeneca entered into a global strategic oncology collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA, to jointly co-develop and co-commercialize Lynparza.

At present, Lynparza has been approved in the United States for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, who are in response to platinum-based chemotherapy, and for the treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA-mutated advanced ovarian cancer who have been treated with three or more prior lines of chemotherapy. Besides, regulatory health authorities in the European Union (EU) have also approved Lynparza for use as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with platinum-sensitive relapsed BRCA-mutated high-grade serous epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, for those who are in response to platinum-based chemotherapy.

MyChoice HRD Plus to Be Used as a Potential Companion Diagnostic in Lynparza Clinical Trial

As per the agreement, Myriad will use its myChoice HRD Plus test to evaluate patients enrolled in the ongoing Phase-III trial of AstraZeneca's PARP inhibitor Lynparza. The HRD Plus test will be used to identify cases with homologous recombination deficiencies (HRD). As a result, more people will benefit from therapy with Lynparza than previous tests that only identified germline BRCA1/2 mutations.

This ongoing collaboration with AstraZeneca to develop a novel companion diagnostic test to identify candidates for treatment with olaparib started back in 2007. Myriad got the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s approval for BRACAnalysis CDx to help identify patients with advanced ovarian cancer who are eligible for fourth-line treatment with olaparib in December 2014. BRACAnalysis CDx was Myriad's first FDA-approved companion diagnostic and was the first-ever laboratory developed test approved by the FDA.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 04, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Myriad Genetics' stock dropped 2.05%, ending the trading session at $34.38.

Volume traded for the day: 461.46 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.54%; previous six-month period - up 35.67%; past twelve-month period - up 95.12%; and year-to-date - up 0.10%

After yesterday's close, Myriad Genetics' market cap was at $2.40 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.17.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Research Services industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

