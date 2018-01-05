Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Verint's Q3 Results Grew to Outshine Forecasts

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 05, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) ("Verint"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=VRNT. The Company posted its financial results on December 06, 2017, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018. The Melville, New York-based Company's non-GAAP total revenues and non-GAAP diluted EPS grew on a y-o-y basis, outperforming market consensus estimates. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended October 31, 2017, Verint reported GAAP total revenues of $280.73 million, which came in 8.4% above the $258.90 million recorded at the end of Q3 FY17. The Company's non-GAAP total revenues increased 9.1% to $283.76 million in Q3 FY18 from $260.03 million in Q3 FY17, beating market forecasts of $282.8 million.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications recorded a GAAP net income of $2.49 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in Q3 FY18 compared to a GAAP net loss of $8.24 million, or $0.13 loss per diluted share, in Q3 FY17. Meanwhile, the Company's non-GAAP net income increased to $42.48 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in Q3 FY18 from $37.21 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17, beating Wall Street's expectations of $0.57 per diluted share.

Operational Metrics

In the reported quarter, the Company's non-GAAP gross profit stood at $184.68 million, or 65.1% of revenues, compared to $169.12 million, or 65.0% of revenues, in the previous year's same quarter. Meanwhile, non-GAAP operating income increased to $55.78 million, or 19.7% of revenues, during the reported quarter from $49.04 million, or 18.9% of revenues, in Q3 FY17. Furthermore, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased to $63.35 million, or 22.3% of non-GAAP revenues, during Q3 FY18 from $56.00 million, or 21.5% of non-GAAP revenues, in Q3 FY17.

Segment-Wise

Verint's Customer Engagement segment reported non-GAAP revenues of $184.51 million in Q3 FY18 versus $173.86 million in the last year's comparable quarter. The segment's non-GAAP operating income stood at $45.28 million, or 24.5% of segment revenues, in Q3 FY18 compared to $40.63 million, or 23.4% of segment revenues, in Q3 FY17.

Verint's Cyber Intelligence segment non-GAAP revenues increased to $99.25 million for Q3 FY18 from $86.17 million in the prior year's corresponding period. The segment posted a non-GAAP operating income of $10.49 million, or 10.6% of segment revenues, in Q3 FY18 versus $8.42 million, or 9.8% of segment revenues, in Q3 FY17.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During the first nine months ended October 31, 2017, Verint generated cash from operations of $96.17 million compared to $71.69 million in the prior year's same quarter. The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $312.67 million as on October 31, 2017, compared to $307.36 million as on January 31, 2017. Additionally, the Company's long-term debt standing was $766.01 million as on October 31, 2017, versus $744,260 million as on January 31, 2017.

Outlook

In its outlook for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2018, Verint expects around 5% revenue growth in its Customer Engagement segment. For its Cyber Intelligence segment, the Company forecasts a 10% revenue growth. Furthermore, total revenues are anticipated to be $1.14 billion with a range of +/- 1%, while diluted earnings per share is projected to be $2.75 at the midpoint during the full year FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 04, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Verint Systems' stock marginally rose 0.95%, ending the trading session at $42.50.

Volume traded for the day: 293.65 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 6.78%; past twelve-month period - up 16.12%; and year-to-date - up 1.55%

After yesterday's close, Verint Systems' market cap was at $2.71 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Business Software & Services industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors