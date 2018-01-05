The "Global Rugged Devices Market 2018-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global rugged devices market to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Rugged Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing preference for large-screen rugged tablets and handheld devices. The manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics sectors are witnessing a high integration of technology and electronic computing devices. They have already incorporated rugged devices as a part of their system.

According to the report, one driver in the market is fall in ASPs of rugged devices. One of the major challenge faced by the market vendors is the low order quantity from end-users owing to high initial investments. Though the overall cost of ownership is less for rugged electronics over the course of use, the initial cost of procurement is high.

However, owing to the increasing awareness and growing use, the ASPs are expected to fall during the forecast period. The overall ASP decline across all the segments of rugged devices is expected to be around 12% during the forecast period, but, the ASP decline of the rugged air quality monitors is expected to be highest among all the categories.

Key vendors

Datalogic

Honeywell International

Zebra Technologies

Panasonic

Other prominent vendors

Aeroqual

Bartec

Bluebird

Caterpillar

CIPHERLAB

Fluke

Getac Technology

Handheld Group

Janam Technologies

KYOCERA

Leonardo DRS

Unitech Electronics

Xplore Technologies

Zebra Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Rugged mobile computers Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Rugged tablets Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Rugged scanners Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Rugged air quality monitors Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RUGGEDNESS

Segmentation by ruggedness

Comparison by ruggedness

Semi-rugged devices Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Fully rugged devices- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Ultra-rugged devices- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by ruggedness

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Military and defense- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Industrial Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Government Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY OS

Segmentation by OS

PART 12: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 13: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 14: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 15: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 16: MARKET TRENDS

Growing preference for large-screen rugged tablets and handheld devices4

Increasing popularity of Android OS in rugged devices

High growth potential in emerging economies

Increasing connectivity and network coverage in extreme environments

PART 17: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 18: VENDOR ANALYSIS

PART 19: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/79jkg4/global_rugged?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180105005486/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Computing, Hardware, C4ISR