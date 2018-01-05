The "Global Rugged Devices Market 2018-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global rugged devices market to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Rugged Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing preference for large-screen rugged tablets and handheld devices. The manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics sectors are witnessing a high integration of technology and electronic computing devices. They have already incorporated rugged devices as a part of their system.
According to the report, one driver in the market is fall in ASPs of rugged devices. One of the major challenge faced by the market vendors is the low order quantity from end-users owing to high initial investments. Though the overall cost of ownership is less for rugged electronics over the course of use, the initial cost of procurement is high.
However, owing to the increasing awareness and growing use, the ASPs are expected to fall during the forecast period. The overall ASP decline across all the segments of rugged devices is expected to be around 12% during the forecast period, but, the ASP decline of the rugged air quality monitors is expected to be highest among all the categories.
Key vendors
- Datalogic
- Honeywell International
- Zebra Technologies
- Panasonic
Other prominent vendors
- Aeroqual
- Bartec
- Bluebird
- Caterpillar
- CIPHERLAB
- Fluke
- Getac Technology
- Handheld Group
- Janam Technologies
- KYOCERA
- Leonardo DRS
- Unitech Electronics
- Xplore Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Rugged mobile computers Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Rugged tablets Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Rugged scanners Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Rugged air quality monitors Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RUGGEDNESS
- Segmentation by ruggedness
- Comparison by ruggedness
- Semi-rugged devices Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Fully rugged devices- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Ultra-rugged devices- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by ruggedness
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Military and defense- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Industrial Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Government Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY OS
- Segmentation by OS
PART 12: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 13: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 14: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 15: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 16: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing preference for large-screen rugged tablets and handheld devices4
- Increasing popularity of Android OS in rugged devices
- High growth potential in emerging economies
- Increasing connectivity and network coverage in extreme environments
PART 17: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 18: VENDOR ANALYSIS
PART 19: APPENDIX
