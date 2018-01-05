Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

CA3805982012 Gold Finder Explorations Ltd. 05.01.2018 CA92337G1054 Gold Finder Explorations Ltd. 08.01.2018 Tausch 2:1

US45780V1026 Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp. 05.01.2018 US77313F1066 Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp. 08.01.2018 Tausch 4:1