PR Newswire

Global Silicones Market 2017-2022 - Key Players are Dow, Wacker, ShinEtsu, Momentive and Elkem

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Silicones Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global silicones market reached a volume of around 2 Million Metric Tons in 2016, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2017-2022, reaching a volume of around 3 Million Metric Tons by 2022

Due to its properties like excellent waterproofing and good moisture resistance, the applications of the silicones in the construction industry are rising. This represents the major contributor toward the market growth. Further, silicones' wide array of commercial applications, ranging from lubricating greases to electrical-wire insulation and biomedical implants such as breast implants, majorly drive the silicones market. Moreover, silicones help in improving the energy-efficiency in renewable energy technologies such as wind turbines and solar panels. This is projected to expand their applications in the coming years.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type into elastomers, fluids, gels and resins. Among these, elastomers are the most popular product type. Based on application, the market is segregated into industrial processes, construction materials, home and personal care, transportation and energy. Currently, industrial processes represent the largest application segment.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Dow, Wacker, ShinEtsu, Momentive and Elkem.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gk7h2m/global_silicones?w=5

