Citycon Oyj - Changes in Company's own Shares

HELSINKI, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ





Stock Exchange Announcement 05.01.2018 at 18:35 hrs





REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES





Date:





5.1.2018 Exchange transaction:





Buy



Share class





CTY1S Amount, shares 30 000 Average price/share, EUR 2,1950 Total price, EUR 65 850,00



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 30000 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation





EVLI BANK PLC





Lauri Vehkaluoto





Further Enquiries:





Head of Investor Relations, Mikko Pohjala Tel. +358-40-838-0709

mikko.pohjala@citycon.com



