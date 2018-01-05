sprite-preloader
WKN: 918589 ISIN: FI0009002471 
05.01.2018 | 17:54
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Citycon Oyj - Changes in Company's own Shares

HELSINKI, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ




Stock Exchange Announcement

05.01.2018 at 18:35 hrs




REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES




Date:




5.1.2018

Exchange transaction:




Buy



Share class




CTY1S

Amount, shares

30 000

Average price/share, EUR

2,1950

Total price, EUR

65 850,00



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 30000 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation




EVLI BANK PLC




Lauri Vehkaluoto




Further Enquiries:




Head of Investor Relations, Mikko Pohjala

Tel. +358-40-838-0709


mikko.pohjala@citycon.com


This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-oyj---changes-in-company-s-own-shares,c2425944

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/2425944/92783702fde93018.xlsx

CTY1S trades 05 01 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire