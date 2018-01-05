Global Diaper Market 2017-2022: Adult & Baby Diapers

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Diaper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global diaper market reached a value of more than US$ 54 Billion in 2016, the market is expected to reach a value of more than US$ 71 Billion by 2022, exhibiting a CAGR of around 5% during 2017-2022.

With the rising adult population across the globe, the prevalence of urinary incontinence has also increased. This has, in turn, augmented the demand for adult diapers while acting as a primary factor for the growth of the diaper market. Another factor is the development of absorbent core technology which removes the fluff pulp thereby, enabling the production of thinner diapers. Moreover, the rising trends of online purchase of baby diapers and delayed toilet training of children have also contributed towards the growth of the market.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type into baby and adult diapers. The baby and adult diapers have further been categorised as disposable diapers, training diapers, cloth diapers, baby swim pants and biodegradable diapers; and pad type, flat type and pant type, respectively. Currently, disposable diapers account for the majority of the total market share of baby diapers, whereas pad type represents the largest adult diaper type.

The market has also been segregated on the basis of distribution channel which includes pharmacies, convenience stores and online. In this segment, pharmacies represent the largest distribution channel.

The report has further analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players being Kao Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble Company, SCA and Unicharm Corporation, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Diaper Market

6 Market Breakup by Product Type (Baby Diaper)

7 Market Breakup by Product Type (Adult Diaper)

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 Diaper Manufacturing Process

11 Competitive Landscape

Kao Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Procter & Gamble Company

SCA

Unicharm Corporation

