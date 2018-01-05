SDN, NFV and Network Virtualization Ecosystem Market to Grow 45% CAGR Nearly $22 Billion by 2020 | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, January 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Ecosystem: 2017 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report presents an in-depth assessment of the SDN, NFV and network virtualization ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, use cases, deployment case studies, regulatory landscape, standardization, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts from 2017 till 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 10 submarkets, 2 user base categories, 9 functional areas, 6 regions and 34 countries.

Browse 9 chapters and 374 companies spread across 586 pages available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1273032-the-sdn-nfv-network-virtualization-ecosystem-2017-2030-opportunities-challenges-strategies-forecasts.html.

The report has the following key findings:

Research estimates that service provider SDN and NFV investments will grow at a CAGR of approximately 45% between 2017 and 2020, eventually accounting for nearly $22 Billion in revenue by the end of 2020. Spearheaded by internet giants, data center operators and large enterprises, the adoption of software-centric networking is also continuing to grow in the enterprise and data center segment. SNS Research estimates that SDN and network virtualization investments in this segment accounted for $12 Billion in 2017 alone. New market players are beginning to emerge as service providers accelerate their transition to software-centric networks. For example, with their early wins in NFV-compliant mobile core and IMS platforms, companies such as Mavenir Systems and Affirmed Networks have emerged as direct competitors to established wireless network infrastructure giants. With the emergence of initiatives such as the Linux Foundation's ONAP (Open Network Automation Platform), ETSI's OSM (Open-Source MANO) and SK Telecom's T-MANO, solutions are beginning to be commercialized that can perform integrated management and orchestration of VNFs from multiple vendors.

Get a copy of report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1273032.

List of Companies Mentioned under this report are 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project), 5G PPP (5G Infrastructure Public Private Partnership), 6WIND, A1 Telekom Austria Group, A10 Networks, Accedian Networks, Accelleran, Accton Technology Corporation/Edgecore Networks, Active Broadband Networks, Actus Networks, ADARA Networks, Adax, ADLINK Technology, ADTRAN, ADVA Optical Networking, Advantech, Affirmed Networks, Agema Systems, Airspan Networks, Akamai Technologies, ALAXALA Networks Corporation, Albis Technologies, Alepo, Alianza, Allied Telesis, Allot Communications, Alpha Networks, Alphabet, ALTEN Calsoft Labs, Altice Group, Altiostar Networks, Alvarion Technologies, AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Amdocs, ANEVIA, Apple, Argela, Aricent and more..

Related report title The"HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS): 2017 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts"report presents an in-depth assessment of the HetNet ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, use cases, vertical markets, service provider case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for HetNet infrastructure investments from 2017 till 2030. The forecasts cover 6 individual submarkets and 6 regions.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.

Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

2nd Floor, Metropole,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road,

Pune - 411001

Maharashtra,India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect With Us On:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS:http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/p-139-signals-and-systems-telecom.xml