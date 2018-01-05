Steve Mogford, chief executive of FTSE 100-listed water company United Utilities, sold 217,500 ordinary shares in the firm at a price of 800.72p each on Friday. Mogford, who replaced Philip Nevill Green as United's chief executive in March 2011, collected a total of £1,741,565.22 as a result of the sale. United struggled to overcome a £29m increase in its finance costs for the first half of its trading year, although a £32m increase in operating profits helped it to carve out a small £5m ...

