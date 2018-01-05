Iconic Australian surfwear brand Billabong was sold to rival Boardriders on Friday as part of an estimated $155m takeover bid aimed at turning around the Queensland-based group after turning a profit in just one of the last five years. Boardriders, formerly known as Quiksilver, picked up Billabong and its eight smaller imprints as it struggled to recover from its $58m loss in 2017, more than triple the amount the firm lost a year earlier. In 2012, Billabong rejected an $850m takeover bid from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...