Global Digital Pathology Market Opportunities 2017-2021: New Business Models and More FDA Approvals of WSI Scanners for Primary Diagnostics are Set to Boost Growth of Digital Pathology

New Business Models and More FDA Approvals of WSI Scanners for Primary Diagnostics are Set to Boost Growth of Digital Pathology

Shortage of pathologists and the rise in new cancer cases are the key drivers for the adoption of digital pathology solutions globally. Digital pathology enhances the productivity of pathologists by 10% to 15%, thereby improving the overall efficiency of healthcare providers.

Digital pathology solutions find the best fit in oncology care. According to WHO estimates, the number of new cases is expected to rise by about 70% over the next two decades. Digital pathology solutions are likely to be useful in cancer diagnosis, as these systems allow physicians to take and consider the second opinion on critical cases quickly. In addition, use of digital pathology in drug discovery enables pharmaceutical companies to remove bias and provide quantifiable results.

The US research segment currently contributes to a significant part of the revenue, as digital pathology devices were not approved for primary diagnosis until Philips got the approval for Intellisite in April 2017. The approval is expected to increase the adoption of digital pathology in primary diagnosis, and further approvals of whole slide scanners are expected in the next 3 to 5 years, leading to an increase in competition.

Despite higher efficiency and clinical effectiveness, the high cost of digital pathology solutions has been one of the key market growth restraints, especially in the small-to-mid-sized laboratory segment. However, this is expected to change in the future, driven by new business models and partnerships among vendors.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Dashboard



2. Market Overview



3. Market Forecast



4. Visioning Scenarios



5. Growth Opportunities



6. Regional Analysis



Companies Mentioned



3D Histech

Definiens

GE

Hamamatsu

Inspirata

Leica

Omnyx

Optrascam

Philips

Roche

Sakura

Visiopharm

