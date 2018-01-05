Global Frozen Pizza Market 2017-2021 - Chances of Raw Material Contamination and Product Recalls Hindering Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Frozen Pizza Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global frozen pizza market to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Frozen Pizza Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in demand for RTE products. Urbanization has led to extensive changes in the lifestyle and eating habits of consumers globally, and there has been an increase in the consumption of processed foods. The popularity of RTE products is increasing among consumers, mostly owing to the ease of preparation of such foods.
In addition, frozen pizza is now becoming popular as a breakfast item, and is being considered as a tastier alternative to the traditional breakfast food. Frozen pizza is also quite popular for occasions such as get-togethers and house parties. Therefore, all these factors will drive the demand for frozen pizza during the forecast period.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Chances of raw material contamination and product recalls. The majority of frozen pizza manufacturers purchase raw materials like meat, vegetables, and some dairy ingredients from third-party sources. Improper handling of these supplies can lead to raw material contamination, which affects the safety and quality of the end product. Contamination is the most common reason for food poisoning, and can result in products being discarded or recalled, which affect a company's sales and profits.
Key vendors
- Dr. August Oetker
- General Mills
- Nestl
- SCHWAN'S SHARED SERVICES
Other prominent vendors
- Amy's Kitchen
- Bernatello's Foods
- Little Lady Foods
- Macabee Foods
- NEWMAN'S OWN
- Palermo Villa
- Pinnacle Foods
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Segmentation By Product
Part 07: Segmentation By Type Of Toppings
Part 08: Segmentation By Distribution Channel
Part 09: Segmentation By Geography
Part 10: Key Leading Countries
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tss8nm/global_frozen?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716