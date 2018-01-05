sprite-preloader
Freitag, 05.01.2018

05.01.2018 | 19:31
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Intravenous Solutions Market 2017-2022: Key Players are Ajinomoto, B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter International Inc., Grifols and Otsuka Pharmaceutical

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Intravenous Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global intravenous solutions market reached a value of more than US$ 7 Billion in 2016, the market is anticipated to reach a value of around US$ 11 Billion by 2022, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during 2017-2022.

Prevalence of diseases, such as gastrointestinal disorder, neurological diseases, cancer and diabetes, due to unhealthy eating habits is the key factor for the growth of the intravenous solutions market. Moreover, as these solutions are available in portable packages, it becomes easier for the patients to use the drips at the comfort of their home rather than a hospital.

Additionally, developing countries, such as India and China, are increasing their investment in the healthcare sector which is expected to drive the demand for intravenous solutions. Further, manufacturers are coming up with new product innovations such as introducing premixed solutions for better convenience and to reduce the amount of packaging waste.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type into partial and total parenteral nutrition. The market has been further segregated on the basis of nutrients. The most popular types of nutrients include carbohydrates, salts and electrolytes, minerals, vitamins and amino acids.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players being Ajinomoto, B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter International Inc., Grifols and Otsuka Pharmaceutical.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Intravenous Solutions Market



6 Market Breakup by Type



7 Market Breakup by Nutrients



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Intravenous Solutions Manufacturing Process



10 Competitive Landscape


  • Ajinomoto
  • B. Braun Melsungen
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Grifols
  • Otsuka Pharmaceutical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zgkkz4/global?w=5

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2018 PR Newswire