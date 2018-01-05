A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "aa-" of AXA Global Re (AGRe) (France). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.

The ratings reflect AGRe's balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorises as adequate, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and very strong enterprise risk management (ERM). The ratings also reflect AGRe's strategic importance to AXA S.A. (AXA), with the company benefiting from rating enhancement as a result. A.M. Best views AGRe as deeply integrated within the AXA group's underwriting operations and ERM function.

AGRe, formerly known as AXA Global P&C, was re-named following its absorption of AXA Global Life (AGL), the AXA group's reinsurance platform and centre of underwriting expertise for life and health business. Following the merger, which took place in December 2017 with retroactive effect to 1 January 2017, AXA subsidiaries' treaties are, as a rule, ceded to AGRe.

In A.M. Best's opinion, the merger serves to reiterate AGRe's strategic importance to AXA, and highlights the fundamental role of the entity in the optimisation of the AXA group's capital resources through internal risk transfer and the securing of external reinsurance placements for all business segments.

AGRe has a track record of solid non-life underwriting performance, as evidenced by a five-year average combined ratio of 95.9% (2012-2016). Whilst the life portfolio assumed from AGL has seen some earnings volatility in recent years, it is expected to only marginally impair AGRe's profitability over the short term considering its limited size. A.M. Best expects AGRe's operating performance to remain commensurate with the current adequate assessment over the coming years.

AGRe's adequate balance sheet strength factors in the company's solvency position as assessed by its internal capital model used for the purposes of Solvency II, together with its liquid investment portfolio and history of prudent reserving practices. AGRe further benefits from strong financial flexibility due to its importance to the AXA group, and A.M. Best expects that AXA S.A. would provide prompt and sufficient support to the company should it be needed. The balance sheet strength assessment also considers AGRe's dependence on retrocession, in line with its role as a captive reinsurance vehicle for the AXA group, and its appropriate retrocession programme, placed with a panel of financially strong partners.

AGRe's ERM is assessed as very strong, reflecting its deep integration within the AXA group's ERM framework.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180105005720/en/

Contacts:

A.M. Best

Alex Rafferty, ACA, +44 20 7397 0285

Senior Financial Analyst

alex.rafferty@ambest.com

or

Ghislain Le Cam, CFA, FRM, +44 20 7397 0268

Director, Analytics

ghislain.lecam@ambest.com

or

Christopher Sharkey, +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

Manager, Public Relations

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

or

Jim Peavy, +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

Director, Public Relations

james.peavy@ambest.com