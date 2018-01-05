Millicom acquires spectrum in Paraguay

LUXEMBOURG, January 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Paraguay, Telefónica Celular del Paraguay SA (Tigo), has acquired three of the seven available blocks of 2x5MHz spectrum in the 700MHz band at a total cost of $36.325m, plus certain social and network coverage obligations.

Jose Perdomo, General Manager of Tigo Paraguay, commented: "This new spectrum will allow us to cost-effectively continue to expand our 4G network in Paraguay and provide high-speed mobile data services to more Paraguayans. We are proud that Tigo is the largest provider of 4G services in Paraguay".

Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, added: "We are very pleased with the outcome of the auction. Building a 4G future is central to Millicom's strategy, and gaining 700MHz spectrum in Paraguay allows us to continue to provide advanced digital services to the people of Paraguay from one of our best-performing country operations."

