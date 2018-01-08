SAFEGUARDS | Consumer Products NO. 001/18
On December 7, 2017, the World Trade Organization (WTO) circulated a proposal from Vietnam to amend its national regulations on toy safety.
The draft National Technical Regulation on Safety of Toys, QCVN 03:2017/BKHCN, attached to WTO document number 17-6733 ([1]: http://www.sgs.com/https://docs.wto.org/dol2fe/Pages/FE_Search/FE_S_S006.aspx?MetaCollection=WTO&SymbolList=&Serial=%2217-6733%22&IssuingDateFrom=&IssuingDateTo=&CATTITLE=&ConcernedCountryList=&OtherCountryList=&SubjectList=&TypeList=&FullTextHash=371857150&ProductList=&BodyList=&OrganizationList=&ArticleList=&Contents=&CollectionList=&RestrictionTypeName=&PostingDateFrom=&PostingDateTo=&DerestrictionDateFrom=&DerestrictionDateTo=&ReferenceList=&Language=ENGLISH&SearchPage=FE_S_S001&ActiveTabIndex=0&languageUIChanged=true) and notified under G/TBT/N/VNM/114, would amend QCVN 03:2009/BKHCN ([2]: http://qlclkg.gov.vn/Upload/News/files/SOKHCN/QCVN%2003-%20Do%20Choi%20tre%20em.pdf) on toy safety. The proposed amendment contains a number of important changes to QCVN 03:2009-BKHC, including the following:
Updates to the list of standards for mechanical and physical properties, flammability and soluble elements
Updates to the list of standards for formaldehyde in textiles and wood
A completely new set of requirements for phthalates and electric toys
Labeling must contain certain information and in accordance with the new law on labeling, Decree No. 43/2017/ND-CP of April 14, 2017
According to the WTO document, the final date for comments is February 5, 2018.
Major highlights of the draft Technical Regulation are summarized in Table 1.
|National Technical Regulation on Safety of Toys
|Draft QCVN 3:2017/BKHCN
|QCVN 3:2009/BKHCN
|Mechanical and physical properties
|TVCN 6238-1:2017
(ISO 8124-1:2014)
|TVCN 6238-1:2008
(ISO 8124-1:2000)
|Flammability
|TVCN 6238-2:2017
(ISO 8124-2:2014)
|TVCN 6238-2:2008
(ISO 8124-2:2007)
|Migration of certain elements
|TVCN 6238-3:2011
(ISO 8124-3:2010)
|TCVN 6238-3:2008
(ISO 8124-3:1997)
|Phthalates
|= 0.1% each phthalate in accessible plastics and coatings using TCVN 6238-6:2015 (ISO 8124-6:2014)
|No specific requirements
|Electric toys
|TCVN 11332:2016
(IEC 62115:2011)
|No specific requirements
|Labeling
In accordance with law on goods labels and corresponding standards
Table 1
SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.Next step:
Stakeholders are advised to comply with the latest toy safety requirements for the Vietnamese market.
For enquiries, please contact:
Hingwo Tsang
Global Information and Innovation Manager
t: +852 2774 7420
Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: (subscribe to SafeGuardS: http://www.sgs.com/en/Newsletters/Global/SafeGuards-and-Product-Recalls.aspx)!
Read more articles for the (Consumer Goods and Retail industry: http://www.sgs.com/consumercompact)
© SGS Group Management SA - 2018 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.