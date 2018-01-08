Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-01-08 / 07:00 *Press Release* *HAMBORNER REIT AG starts new year with additions to portfolio* Duisburg, 8 January 2018 - HAMBORNER REIT AG has had a successful start to the new year and is reporting the transfer of four properties. The retail centres in Passau, Cologne, Bonn and Düsseldorf were transferred to HAMBORNER's portfolio as the new year began. Ownership of the "Neustift Center" in Passau was transferred to HAMBORNER on 22 December 2017. The retail centre was built in the Passau area of the same name, Neustift, last year, and was transferred to the main tenant REWE and other smaller tenants after it was completed in November 2017. The purchase price for the 4,300 m² property is EUR14.9 million. Annual rental income amounts to around EUR0.9 million. Ownership of the retail centres in Cologne, Bonn and Düsseldorf were transferred to HAMBORNER on 2 January 2018. These are conveniently located, high-quality retail properties that benefit from a sound competitive situation and a large catchment area. The properties have been leased to EDEKA on a long-term contract, which operates them as modern E-Centers. At the Cologne site, the EDEKA supermarket is accompanied by ALDI, dm and Sparkasse Köln. With annual rental income of EUR2.34 million in total, the purchase price of the properties amounts to EUR43.7 million. Following the signing of the purchase agreements in October 2017, the conditions for transfer were quickly established so that the three properties will now contribute to rental income and FFO for the whole of 2018. *About HAMBORNER REIT AG* HAMBORNER REIT AG is a stock exchange-listed public limited company that exclusively operates in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yielding commercial properties. The company has sustainable rental incomes, with a nationally-dispersed substantial property portfolio as its foundation. Attractive retail trade spaces in key town centre sites of German cities and intermediate centres form the focal point of the portfolio. In addition, the property portfolio includes highly-frequented specialist stores and profitable office buildings, as well as spaces for medical practices. HAMBORNER REIT AG stands out due to its many years of experience in the property and capital market, its lean and transparent corporate structure as well as its special proximity to the tenants. Since February 18, 2010 HAMBORNER has been a registered Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and benefits at company level from exemption from corporation and trade tax. *Investor Relations & Public Relations* Christoph Heitmann Tel.: +49 (0)203 54405-32 Fax: +49 (0)203 54405-49 E-Mail: c.heitmann@hamborner.de Web: www.hamborner.de End of Media Release Issuer: HAMBORNER REIT AG Key word(s): Real estate 2018-01-08 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG Goethestraße 45 47166 Duisburg Germany Phone: 0203/54405-0 Fax: 0203/54405-49 E-mail: info@hamborner.de Internet: www.hamborner.de ISIN: DE0006013006 WKN: 601300 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, SIX End of News DGAP Media 643301 2018-01-08

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2018 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)