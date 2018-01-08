sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,98 Euro		-0,01
-0,10 %
WKN: 601300 ISIN: DE0006013006 Ticker-Symbol: HAB 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
HAMBORNER REIT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HAMBORNER REIT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,981
9,999
09:55
9,98
10,00
09:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HAMBORNER REIT AG
HAMBORNER REIT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HAMBORNER REIT AG9,98-0,10 %