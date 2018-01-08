Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-01-08 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 29.12.2017 Subscription period ARC1T Arco Vara TLN - 15.01.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.01.2018 Dividend record date VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.01.2018 Government securities LTGCB0702 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN auction 4B Vyriausybe LTGNB0702 4B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.01.2018 Activity results, 12 PRF1T PRFoods TLN - months 14.01.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.01.2018 Dividend record date PKG1T Pro Kapital Grupp TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2018 Extraordinary General RRR1R VEF Radiotehnika RRR RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.01.2018 Government securities LVGAUNKN2 Valsts Kase / Treasury RIG auction 3A of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.01.2018 Extraordinary General PZV1L Pieno žvaigždes VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2018 Coupon payment date ABLV01851 ABLV Bank RIG 8C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2018 Activity results, 12 OEG1T Olympic Entertainment TLN months Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2018 Coupon payment date ABLV00701 ABLV Bank RIG 8D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.01.2018 Extraordinary General SFG1T Silvano Fashion Group TLN Meeting --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
