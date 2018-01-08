Orange Romania's DTH TV subscribers will continue to enjoy the largest number of HD channels in the country via ASTRA 31.5 degrees East

Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, has extended its partnership with SES for the premium TV distribution services it provides to Orange Romania using SES's satellite capacity.

Globecast will lease several transponders on ASTRA 5B to serve Orange Romania, which uses the capacity to broadcast 112 channels

Under the multi-year extension announced by SES, Globecast will lease several transponders on ASTRA 5B at 31.5 degrees East to serve Orange Romania, which uses the capacity to broadcast 112 channels, of which 52 are in HD, using the DVB-S2 and MPEG-4 technical standards. Globecast manages the contribution, encryption and encoding for the entire TV package, as well as signal transport to the uplink facilities for ASTRA 5B.

Orange Romania's premium TV offer was launched in June 2013 with the support of SES, leveraging the high power and wide coverage of the ASTRA 5B satellite to deliver HD channels via the smallest dish in the Romanian market. In a highly competitive TV market, with 98 percent pay-TV coverage and five operating DTH platforms, Orange TV's satellite platform has grown exponentially since its launch.

"We've worked extensively with SES and this is another example of the benefits of this partnership for our customers. In such a competitive market, quality of service is an essential factor in determining success, and we are pleased to extend this specific part of the relationship," said Biliana Pumpalovic, General Director of Globecast in Moscow.

"This extension agreement highlights the role of satellite as vital infrastructure for telecommunications operators to deliver television packages to their subscribers," said Martin Ornass-Kubacki, Vice President and Chief Regional Officer, at SES Video. "We have been supporting Orange Romania for its DTH service since the beginning, not only from a technical point of view but also in the area of marketing, to promote their offer to the entire country. We are very pleased to continue working with such an innovative partner and enable them to deliver high-quality service to their consumers."

"Our customers' experience is at the forefront of all the services we supply to our customers, be it the most extensive 4G network in the country or the content that we provide access to. We are proud to bring Orange Love convergent packs to all households by offering satellite television in addition to our fiber offer. The extension of the partnership with Globecast and SES fits right in with this strategy," said Yves Martin, Chief Marketing Officer at Orange Romania.











