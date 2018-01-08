Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced that Logitech won a record 19 GOOD DESIGN Awards in 2017. This marks the seventh consecutive year Logitech products have been recognized with GOOD DESIGN awards and the most award wins in a single year for the company.

The winning 2017 products are:

Logitech Brio

Logitech Circle 2

Logitech G PowerPlay Wireless Charging System

Logitech G413 Mechanical Backlit Gaming Keyboard

Logitech G433 7.1 Wired Surround Gaming Headset

Logitech G233 Prodigy Wired Gaming Headset

Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard

Logitech MK850 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Logitech M720 Triathlon Mouse

Jaybird RUN

Jaybird X3

Logitech MeetUp

Logitech SmartDock

Logitech Spotlight Presentation Remote

Logitech Slim Combo

Logitech Universal Folio

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM

Logitech Doodle Collection

Logitech C670i Webcam

"Logitech had a record-breaking year, receiving 50 product design awards across multiple categories in 2017," said Alastair Curtis, chief design officer at Logitech. "We're honored to be consistently recognized by respected voices in the design community that recognize our goal of designing exceptional products that people love and enjoy."

Produced by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design, the GOOD DESIGN Awards are presented each year to the most innovative industrial, product and graphic designs, in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Logitech G and ASTRO Gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

