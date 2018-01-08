Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2018) - Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: CUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2DMG8) Cruz Cobalt Corp. ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured the services of Precision GeoSurveys ("Precision") based out of British Columbia to conduct the airborne work program over Cruz's BC cobalt properties. The airborne survey is the first of several work programs that are being formulated.

James Nelson, President of Cruz states, "As we continue to witness the growing demand for ethically sourced cobalt within North America, Cruz is positioning itself as an industry leader with work programs underway on several high quality projects. We plan to be active on all of our Canadian and US cobalt projects in 2018. We are very optimistic about 2018 as we start the year with more cash in the bank than at any other time and cobalt prices at nine year highs. Cruz looks to be one of the most active junior cobalt companies globally at a time of significant growth within the electric car industry, specifically battery metals. We look forward to meeting that need."

Cruz currently has nine cobalt projects located throughout North America, comprising of four in Ontario, three in British Columbia, one in Idaho and one in Montana. Cruz's four separate Ontario cobalt prospects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt making Cruz one of the largest landholders in this emerging cobalt district. Cruz's Ontario projects include the 1,265 acre Coleman cobalt prospect, the 900 acre Johnson cobalt prospect, the 4,980 acre Hector cobalt prospect and the 1,580 acre Bucke cobalt prospect. The company's 4,935 acre War Eagle cobalt prospect in British Columbia covers a past-producing mine. Cruz's USA projects include the 1,940 acre Chicken Hawk prospect in Montana and the 880 acre Idaho Star prospect.

If you would like to be added to Cruz's email list please send an email to info@cruzcobaltcorp.com or twitter @CruzCobalt

James Nelson

President

604.899.9150

Toll free 1.855.599.9150

www.cruzcobaltcorp.com

twitter @CruzCobalt