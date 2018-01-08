Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 2/2018 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 8 January 2018









Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 1



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 1:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 37,498,000 9,172,995,360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 January 2018 145,000 241.14 34,965,300 -------------------- 3 January 2018 147,000 241.23 35,460,810 -------------------- 4 January 2018 146,000 242.86 35,457,560 -------------------- 5 January 2018 143,000 243.69 34,847,670 -------------------- -------------------- Total accumulated over week 1 581,000 140,731,340 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 38,079,000 9,313,726,700 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 40,215,639 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 4.29% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Danske Bank



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=659185