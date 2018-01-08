sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

DNO ASA: DNO ASA: Financial Calendar for 2018

DNO ASA's scheduled financial reporting in 2018 is as follows:

  • Full-year 2017 presentation: 8 February 2018
  • Operating and financial update: 26 April 2018
  • Half-year 2018 presentation: 16 August 2018
  • Operating and financial update: 1 November 2018

The Company's 2017 Annual Report will be released on 15 March 2018 and the Company's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for 31 May 2018.

DNO reserves the right to revise the above dates.

Oslo, 8 January 2018

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Source: DNO ASA via Globenewswire

