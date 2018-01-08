Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for December 2017 was 954, up 12 from the 942 counted in November 2017, and up 25 from the 929 counted in December 2016. The international offshore rig count for December 2017 was 191, up 8 from the 183 counted in November 2017, and down 19 from the 210 counted in December 2016.

The average US rig count for December 2017 was 930, up 19 from the 911 counted in November 2017, and up 296 from the 634 counted in December 2016. The average Canadian rig count for December 2017 was 205, up 1 from the 204 counted in November 2017, and down 4 from the 209 counted in December 2016.

The worldwide rig count for December 2017 was 2,089, up 32 from the 2,057 counted in November 2017, and up 317 from the 1,772 counted in December 2016.

December 2017 Rig Counts

December 2017 November 2017 December 2016 Land Offshore Total Month

Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 169 26 195 14 157 24 181 152 32 184 Europe 57 30 87 2 59 26 85 64 35 99 Africa 67 10 77 -8 74 11 85 67 11 78 Middle East 336 42 378 0 339 39 378 331 45 376 Asia Pacific 134 83 217 4 130 83 213 105 87 192 International 763 191 954 12 759 183 942 719 210 929 United States 911 19 930 19 891 20 911 611 23 634 Canada 204 1 205 1 203 1 204 207 2 209 North America 1,115 20 1,135 20 1,094 21 1,115 818 25 843 Worldwide 1,878 211 2,089 32 1,853 204 2,057 1,537 235 1,772

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.

About Baker Hughes, a GE company

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is the world's first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108005751/en/

Contacts:

Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE)

Media Relations:

Stephanie Cathcart, +1 202-549-6462

stephanie.cathcart@bhge.com

or

Melanie Kania, +1 713-439-8303

melanie.kania@bhge.com

or

Investor Relations:

Philipp Mueller, +1 281-809-9088

investor.relations@bhge.com