Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for December 2017 was 954, up 12 from the 942 counted in November 2017, and up 25 from the 929 counted in December 2016. The international offshore rig count for December 2017 was 191, up 8 from the 183 counted in November 2017, and down 19 from the 210 counted in December 2016.
The average US rig count for December 2017 was 930, up 19 from the 911 counted in November 2017, and up 296 from the 634 counted in December 2016. The average Canadian rig count for December 2017 was 205, up 1 from the 204 counted in November 2017, and down 4 from the 209 counted in December 2016.
The worldwide rig count for December 2017 was 2,089, up 32 from the 2,057 counted in November 2017, and up 317 from the 1,772 counted in December 2016.
December 2017 Rig Counts
|
December 2017
|
November 2017
|
December 2016
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|
Month
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Latin America
|169
|26
|195
|14
|157
|24
|181
|152
|32
|184
|Europe
|57
|30
|87
|2
|59
|26
|85
|64
|35
|99
|Africa
|67
|10
|77
|-8
|74
|11
|85
|67
|11
|78
|Middle East
|336
|42
|378
|0
|339
|39
|378
|331
|45
|376
|Asia Pacific
|134
|83
|217
|4
|130
|83
|213
|105
|87
|192
|International
|763
|191
|954
|12
|759
|183
|942
|719
|210
|929
|United States
|911
|19
|930
|19
|891
|20
|911
|611
|23
|634
|Canada
|204
|1
|205
|1
|203
|1
|204
|207
|2
|209
|North America
|1,115
|20
|1,135
|20
|1,094
|21
|1,115
|818
|25
|843
|Worldwide
|1,878
|211
|2,089
|32
|1,853
|204
|2,057
|1,537
|235
|1,772
About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts
The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.
The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.
About Baker Hughes, a GE company
Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is the world's first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108005751/en/
Contacts:
Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE)
Media Relations:
Stephanie Cathcart, +1 202-549-6462
stephanie.cathcart@bhge.com
or
Melanie Kania, +1 713-439-8303
melanie.kania@bhge.com
or
Investor Relations:
Philipp Mueller, +1 281-809-9088
investor.relations@bhge.com