AIM-listed gold producer, developer and explorer Shanta Gold said on Monday that it has appointed Luke Leslie as its chief financial officer with effect from 1 January. Leslie had already been serving as interim CFO since 11 September, having been a non-executive director of the company since 2012. He has been a member of the group's audit committee since 2013 and was previously chairman of the Audit Committee of Canadian listed exploration company Kincora Copper, where he still serves as a ...

