INTERXION HOLDING NV (NYSE:INXN), a leading European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, today announced new expansion projects in seven cities across Europe in response to customer demand. Interxion will construct its third data centre in Madrid ("MAD3"), add a second data centre in Brussels ("BRU2"), and expand existing data centres in Amsterdam, Paris, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Vienna. Interxion has also added to its land bank in Amsterdam and exercised its option to acquire the MAD3 property. Interxion will fund these expansion projects through a combination of existing and internally generated cash together with committed credit facilities.

"The increased pace of cloud adoption combined with an improving economy in Europe continues to drive broad-based demand for our colocation services across our entire footprint," said David Ruberg, Interxion's Chief Executive Officer. "With continuing demand from multiple communities of interest, these investments will allow us to meet the needs of our expanding customer base by adding approximately 15,500 square metres of equipped space. When combined with previously announced expansion projects, Interxion now has active expansion projects across its entire 11 country footprint totalling over 33,000 square metres which will increase the Company's equipped space by over 25% compared to the end of 3Q 2017."

In Amsterdam, Interxion will complete the remaining four phases of AMS8, totalling approximately 5,300 square metres ("sqm") of equipped space and 10 megawatts ("MW") of customer-available power when fully built out. The first two phases are scheduled to open in 4Q 2018 and the final two phases are scheduled to open in 1Q 2019. The capital expenditure associated with the remaining phases of AMS8 is expected to be approximately €63 million. In addition, Interxion has added to its land bank by acquiring approximately 22,000 sqm of land adjacent to AMS8 together with the associated power.

In Paris, Interxion will complete the remainder of PAR7.2 by adding an additional 2,000 sqm of equipped space and 4 MW of customer available power as well as upgrading the existing PAR7 power infrastructure. The new space is scheduled to open in 1Q 2019. The capital expenditure associated with the incremental Paris expansion is expected to be approximately €44 million.

In Vienna, in addition to the 1,600 sqm currently under construction and scheduled to be delivered by 3Q 2018, Interxion will add a further approximately 2,000 sqm scheduled for delivery by 3Q 2019. The capital expenditure associated with the incremental capacity is expected to be approximately €40 million.

In Madrid, Interxion will construct its third data centre in a single 2,500 sqm phase with 5 MW of customer available power when fully built out. MAD3 is close to Interxion's existing campus on land that Interxion intends to purchase in 1Q 2018 and is expected to open in 2Q 2019. MAD3 will be connected redundantly to the existing and proprietary campus fibre ring, providing access to over 80 carriers, ISPs, CDNs, and the ESpanix and DE-CIX Internet exchanges. Capital expenditures associated with MAD3, including the property purchase, is expected to be approximately €44 million.

In Copenhagen, Interxion will expand CPH2, with 900 sqm scheduled to open in 2Q 2018 and 600 sqm in 1Q 2019. The capital expenditure associated with these builds in CPH2 is expected to be approximately €18 million.

In Stockholm, Interxion will expand STO5 in two phases that will add approximately 400 sqm in 2Q 2018 and 800 sqm in 1Q 2019. The capital expenditure associated with the remaining phases of STO5 is expected to be approximately €18 million.

In Brussels, Interxion will add BRU2 which includes approximately 1,000 sqm of equipped space and 1 MW of customer available power. The new facility is scheduled for availability in 1Q 2018, and connects directly via dedicated fibre to the existing facilities at BRU1, providing access to over 100 connectivity providers, and the BNIX, NL-ix, AMS-IX, LINX, and DE-CIX internet exchanges. Capital expenditures associated with BRU2 is expected to be approximately €3 million.

A table with the details of the projects announced today is attached to this press release, and an updated chart providing a summary schedule of all recently completed and scheduled equipped space additions is available on Interxion's IR website.

Forward-looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from Interxion's expectations include, but are not limited to, the difficulty of reducing operating expenses in the short term, the inability to utilise the capacity of newly planned data centres and data centre expansions, delays in connection with the development of new data centres or data centre expansions, significant competition, the cost and supply of electrical power, data centre industry over-capacity, performance under service level agreements, certain other risks detailed herein and other risks described from time to time in Interxion's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Interxion does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this report.

This announcement contains inside information under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014).

INTERXION HOLDING NV Newly Announced Expansion Projects Equipped CAPEX (a)(b) Space (a) Market Project (€ million) (sqm) Target Opening Dates Amsterdam AMS8: Phases 3 6 63 5,300 4Q 2018 1Q 2019 (c) Paris PAR7.2: Phase C 44 2,000 1Q 2019 Vienna VIE2: Phase 7 (cont.) 9 40 2,000 4Q 2018 -3Q 2019 (d) Madrid MAD3: New Build 44 2,500 2Q 2019 (e) Copenhagen CPH2: Phases 3 5 18 1,500 2Q 2018 1Q 2019 (f) Stockholm STO5: Phases 2 3 18 1,200 2Q 2018 1Q 2019 (g) Brussels BRU2: New data centre 3 1,000 1Q 2018 Total € 230 15,500 (a) CAPEX and Equipped space are approximate and may change. Figures are rounded to nearest 100 sqm unless otherwise noted. Totals may not add due to rounding. (b) CAPEX reflects the total spend for the projects listed at full power and capacity and the amounts shown in the table above may be invested over the duration of more than one fiscal year. (c) AMS8: Phases 3 and 4 (1,300 sqm each) are scheduled to open in 4Q 2018; phases 5 and 6 (1,300 sqm each) are scheduled to open in 1Q 2019. (d) VIE2: Phases with 300 sqm, 700 sqm and 600 sqm are already scheduled to open in 4Q 2017, 2Q 2018 and 3Q 2018, respectively. In addition to this, this announcement adds 300 sqm scheduled to open in 4Q 2018, 700 sqm scheduled to open in 2Q 2019, and 1,000 sqm scheduled to open in 3Q 2019. Note that the €40 million capex relates to Phase 9 only. Capex for all prior phases have been previously announced. (e) MAD3: Capex total for MAD3 include land purchase price. (f) CPH2: Phases 3 and 4 (900 sqm total) are scheduled to open in 2Q 2018; phase 5 (600 sqm) is scheduled to open in 1Q 2019. (g) STO5: Phase 2 (400 sqm) is scheduled to open in 2Q 2018; phase 3 (800 sqm) is scheduled to open in 1Q 2019.

