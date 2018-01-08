Global SCADA Systems in Oil & Gas Industry Report 2017: Data for 2014-2015, Revenue Estimates for 2016 & Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "SCADA Systems in Oil & Gas Industry: Global Market by System Component, Architecture Type, Operation Stage and Geography 2014-2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global total revenue of SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems in oil & gas industry will advance in 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.2% between 2016 and 2023.

Highlighted with 40 tables and 75 figures, this 185-page report SCADA Systems in Oil & Gas Industry: Global Market by System Component, Architecture Type, Operation Stage and Geography 2014-2023 is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide oil & gas SCADA system market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.



Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2023.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global oil & gas SCADA system market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of system component, architecture type, operation stage and region.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global oil & gas SCADA system vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by System Component

3.1 Market Overview by System Component

3.2 Supervisory Station

3.3 Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)

3.4 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

3.5 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

3.6 Communication Infrastructure



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Architecture Type

4.1 Market Overview by Architecture Type

4.2 Global SCADA Hardware Market in Oil & Gas Industry 2014-2023

4.3 Global SCADA Software Market in Oil & Gas Industry 2014-2023

4.4 Global SCADA Services Market in Oil & Gas Industry 2014-2023



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Operation Stage

5.1 Market Overview by Operation Stage

5.2 Global SCADA Systems Market in Oil & Gas Upstream Operation 2014-2023

5.3 Global SCADA Systems Market in Oil & Gas Midstream Operation 2014-2023

5.4 Global SCADA Systems Market in Oil & Gas Downstream Operation 2014-2023



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

6.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2016-2023

6.2 North America Market 2014-2023 by Country

6.3 European Market 2014-2023 by Country

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2023 by Country

6.5 Latin America Market 2014-2023 by Country

6.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2023 by Country



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Global Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles



8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TechnipFMC plc

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/44w2fq/global_scada?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

