Active-Investors: Wired News - Owens & Minor Plans to Reorganize Business into Two Segments Post Acquisition of Halyard Health's S&IP Business

Stock Monitor: Halyard Health Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 08, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) ("OMI"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=OMI as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 05, 2018, the Company disclosed plans to reorganize its business once it completes the acquisition of Halyard Health, Inc.'s (NYSE: HYH) Surgical & Infection Prevention (S&IP) business. The decision is part of the Company's plans to integrate Halyard Health's S&IP business with its own business. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Owens & Minor and Halyard Health most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=OMI

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HYH

Commenting on the planned reorganization, P. Cody Phipps, Chairman, President, and CEO of Owens & Minor, said:

"Our integration planning process has been moving swiftly and we look forward to closing the transaction, so that we can hit the ground running. We believe that Owens & Minor has a compelling path to growth through the S&IP transaction and the ongoing execution of our strategy. Owens & Minor will benefit from the deep healthcare industry experience and expertise of both Chris and Stuart."

Details of Reorganization

OMI plans to reorganize its entire business into two strategic business units (SBU) - one is Global Solutions and the second is Global Products. The Company plans to bring the majority of the legacy business under the Global Solutions SBU and it will cover distribution, logistics, inventory management, and other value-added solutions. On the other hand, the S&IP business and the Company's Proprietary Products business will be brought under the Global Products SBU.

The Company expects to complete the transaction in Q1 2018.

Changes in Top Management

The Company announced several management changes including:

Chris Lowery took over as President - Global Products at OMI on January 03, 2018. Chris was the Senior Vice President & COO of Halyard Health, Inc. till December 31, 2017. He had joined Halyard Health in November 2014 when the Company was split from Kimberly-Clark. Prior to joining Halyard Health, he was the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kimberly-Clark, Health Care division, and before that he held several senior level positions in marketing and sales with Covidien, a global health care products Company. At Halyard Health he led the Company's worldwide sales and marketing, research and development, quality assurance, regulatory, and clinical affairs functions. In his current position as President - Global Products at OMI, he will be initially help with the integration planning and setting up of the Company's Global Products SBU, including the Proprietary Products business.

Stuart Morris-Hipkins has been promoted to the position of President - Global Solutions at OMI. He was earlier the Executive Vice President of Owens & Minor's Global Manufacturer Services. He joined OMI in March 2017 and brings with him over 20 years of rich global leadership experience. Prior to joining OMI, Stuart was with Smith and Nephew, PLC as their Senior Vice President and General Manager from 2014 to 2017.

Nicholas J. Pace has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Communications. He was earlier the Senior Vice President and General Counsel and had joined the Company in 2016.

Details of acquisition of Halyard Health's S&IP Business

OMI had announced the acquisition of Halyard Health's S&IP business in November 2017 for approximately $710 million. The S&IP business provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare-associated infections. The deal includes S&IP's focused portfolio of surgical and infection prevention products and solutions viz., sterilization wraps, surgical drapes and gowns, facial protection, protective apparel, and medical exam gloves. The S&IP brands are also part of the deal which includes surgical drape products like AEROBLUE and AEROCHROME, examination gloves like PURPLE, LAVENDER and STERLING, etc. as well as sterilization wraps like ONE-STEP, QUICK CHECK, and SMART-FOLD. The acquisition allows OMI to enhance its leadership position in the market with its wide range of products and solutions and expand its global footprint in the acute care and non-acute care markets. OMI also gets an experienced global sales force with direct channel access, a world-class manufacturing network and a strong pipeline of new products as part of this acquisition.

About Owens & Minor, Inc.

Richmond, Virginia-based OMI is a global healthcare solutions Company that provides vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. It provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. The Company caters to customers across the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through its Byram Healthcare subsidiary.

OMI's annualized revenues exceed $9 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 05, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Owens & Minor's stock rose 3.38%, ending the trading session at $19.87.

Volume traded for the day: 1.03 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.71% and year-to-date - up 5.24%

After last Friday's close, Owens & Minor's market cap was at $1.22 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.71.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.18%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Medical Equipment Wholesale industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors