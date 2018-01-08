OM Asset Management plc (NYSE: OMAM) announced that on January 5, 2018, Heitman LLC completed the previously announced purchase of OMAM's equity interest in the firm for $110 million in cash. On an after tax basis, OMAM expects to receive approximately $85.7 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, Heitman contributed approximately 4% of OMAM's net income.

About OMAM

OMAM is a global, multi-boutique asset management company with approximately $235.9 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2017.1 Its diverse Affiliates offer leading, alpha generating investment products to investors around the world. OMAM's partnership approach, which includes equity ownership at the Affiliate level and a profit sharing relationship between OMAM and its Affiliates, aligns the interests of the Company and its Affiliates to work collaboratively in accelerating their growth. OMAM's business model combines the investment talent, entrepreneurialism, focus and creativity of leading asset management boutiques with the resources and capabilities of a larger firm. For more information about OMAM, please visit the Company's website at www.omam.com.

1 OMAM AUM data removed Heitman beginning in the third quarter of 2017. Under U.S. GAAP and ENI, financial results will continue to include Heitman through January 5, 2018.

