Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2018) - Exro Technologies Inc. (CSE: XRO) ("Exro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Monica Harrington to Exro's executive team filling the role as Chief Marketing Officer ("CMO").

Harrington brings a deep background in high tech marketing, business development, and communications and advocacy. She previously was the founding Chief Marketing Officer for Valve, a leading entertainment and digital distribution company based in Bellevue, WA. Valve's debut product, Half-Life, won more than 50 Game of the Year Awards and was named the Best Marketed Game Ever by PC Gamer, then the leading PC Games publication. Harrington later served as CMO for Picnik, which become the world's leading online photo editing site before being acquired by Google in 2010. Between startups, Harrington worked as a Senior Policy Officer at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, where she managed the central communications team and served as Bill and Melinda's media advisor. Harrington also worked at Microsoft for 11 years in marketing and business development roles, and was honored with the Consumer Division's Market Maker Award for having the "biggest impact on the bottom line."

For the last several years, Harrington has focused on the nonprofit sector, serving as a board member for Code for America and the Center for Reproductive Rights and as a strategic advisor to the CEO of NetHope, which is a collaborative consortium made up of senior IT executives from more than 30 of the world's largest humanitarian and environmental organizations. In 2016, Harrington was named a UW Woman of Courage for her advocacy and strategy work related to reproductive health. Mark Godsy stated "We are extremely fortunate to have attracted someone of Monica's calibre and experience to join our Company. In addition to being responsible for our marketing, I look forward to Monica's input into all aspects of our business and strategy."

"I'm delighted to join the Exro team," said Harrington. "Exro has the potential to be an important player in the transition to clean energy. I love the intersection of doing good and doing well, and Exro offers the opportunity to do interesting work that combines both elements. As a pilot, I'm also intrigued by the potential Exro has to help make unmanned aircraft more efficient and reliable."

About Exro:

Exro Technologies offers the potential to accelerate the transition to clean energy by improving the efficiency and reliability of fuel-powered electric motors and generators, which make up about half the worldwide market for electric power. Exro's patented Dynamic Power Management technology works on both input and output in electric motors and generators, dynamically sensing and adapting variable inputs and optimally matching them to desired outputs, resulting in specific, measurable (approximately 2-7% in benchmark testing to date) performance gains. The applications of the technology are enormous, applying both to energy capture from wind and tides, to optimizing the performance of electric cars, UAVs, pumps, ship drives, industrial motors, vacuums and anything else powered by an electric motor or generator. By isolating individual coils, Exro's DPM technology also offers electrical system redundancy, which can prevent catastrophic failures for mission critical applications such as flight.

Mark Godsy, Director & CEO

Lyle McLennan: 604 808 9221