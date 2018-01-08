LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) ("LivaNova" or the "Company"), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced Matthew J. Dodds has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. In this role, Dodds is responsible for Business Development, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

"Matt brings an outstanding perspective on the industry and macroeconomic trends that will enhance our strategic growth plans," said Damien McDonald, LivaNova's Chief Executive Officer. "I am pleased to welcome Matt to the LivaNova team, and look forward to working together."

Dodds comes to LivaNova with more than 25 years of medical device experience, most recently serving as Vice President, Strategic Planning at Johnson Johnson ("J&J") Medical Devices. At J&J, Dodds led the strategic planning process for the Medical Devices business and worked closely with the business development and investor relations teams. Prior to joining J&J, Dodds spent more than 20 years as a medical device equity analyst. He served as Americas Sector Head, Healthcare Research at Citigroup, and served as senior analyst at SG Cowen and UBS Warburg.

"I believe in the great work LivaNova is doing for patients around the world," said Dodds. "I look forward to supporting and shaping the Company's strategic goals, while helping deliver long-term value to its shareholders."

Dodds earned his Bachelor of Science degree in industrial management from Carnegie Mellon University.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNova's advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London and with a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide, the company employs more than 4,500 employees. LivaNova operates as three business franchises: Cardiac Surgery, Neuromodulation and Cardiac Rhythm Management, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy), Houston (U.S.A.) and Clamart (France), respectively.

For more information, please visit www.livanova.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108005639/en/

Contacts:

LivaNova PLC Investor Relations and Media

Karen King, +1 281-228-7262

Vice President, Investor Relations Corporate Communications

or

Deanna Wilke, +1 281-727-2764

Corporate External Communications Manager

corporate.communications@livanova.com