AIM-listed Prospex Oil and Gas has raised £1.2m in an oversubscribed placing of 200m shares, which will ensure the group is fully funded for its basic 2018 work programmes across its portfolio of investments in late stage European onshore oil and gas projects. This year will include flow testing of the Podere Maiar well in the Po Valley region of Italy in the first quarter, the likely commencement of production at the Bainet gas discovery on the Suceava concession in Romania in the second ...

