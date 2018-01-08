Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Director Declaration 08-Jan-2018 / 15:16 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 8 January 2018 SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") Director Declaration SThree plc ("SThree") announces that, pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Anne Fahy, a Non-Executive Director of SThree plc, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Coats plc, effective 1 March 2018. - Ends - Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Kirsty Mulholland, Senior Company Secretarial Assistant Citigate Dewe Rogerson 020 7638 9571 Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: RDN TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5080 End of Announcement EQS News Service 643613 08-Jan-2018

