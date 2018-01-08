Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for Investors in Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Shares Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 15, 2017, a securities class action lawsuit was filed against Aqua Metals Inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose that Aqua Metals' breaking and separating process was facing substantial obstacles due to AquaRefining's need for a much higher degree of separation than is normal in the industry, that the Company's breaking and separating process was not operating reliably or efficiently, that the breaking and separating obstacles and issues were negatively impacting the Company's output, that the Company's four "operating modules" were being used primarily for experimentation, rather than production, that module operators were assisting with lead removal, that, as a result of the foregoing, the ramp up of the Company's recycling process was being significantly hindered and delayed, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Aqua Metals' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

