Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, January 8

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:08 January 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):76,818 shares
Highest price paid per share (pence):27.7500p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):27.0500p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):27.3975p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,424,409,263 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,424,409,263 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

08 JANUARY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
308327.7011:08:55London Stock Exchange
626027.7512:32:08London Stock Exchange
331327.5512:40:25London Stock Exchange
625027.3512:45:15London Stock Exchange
309027.5512:47:31London Stock Exchange
78127.5512:50:27London Stock Exchange
320327.3012:54:44London Stock Exchange
327927.3012:54:44London Stock Exchange
329527.5513:59:04London Stock Exchange
366127.1015:38:07London Stock Exchange
697427.0515:42:48London Stock Exchange
361027.0515:42:48London Stock Exchange
738427.3015:57:20London Stock Exchange
321227.3015:57:20London Stock Exchange
386627.4016:19:51London Stock Exchange
345527.1516:22:19London Stock Exchange
433727.6016:27:36London Stock Exchange
363927.6516:29:09London Stock Exchange
412627.6516:29:19London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


