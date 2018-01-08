Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 08 January 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 76,818 shares Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.7500p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 27.0500p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.3975p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,424,409,263 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,424,409,263 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

08 JANUARY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3083 27.70 11:08:55 London Stock Exchange 6260 27.75 12:32:08 London Stock Exchange 3313 27.55 12:40:25 London Stock Exchange 6250 27.35 12:45:15 London Stock Exchange 3090 27.55 12:47:31 London Stock Exchange 781 27.55 12:50:27 London Stock Exchange 3203 27.30 12:54:44 London Stock Exchange 3279 27.30 12:54:44 London Stock Exchange 3295 27.55 13:59:04 London Stock Exchange 3661 27.10 15:38:07 London Stock Exchange 6974 27.05 15:42:48 London Stock Exchange 3610 27.05 15:42:48 London Stock Exchange 7384 27.30 15:57:20 London Stock Exchange 3212 27.30 15:57:20 London Stock Exchange 3866 27.40 16:19:51 London Stock Exchange 3455 27.15 16:22:19 London Stock Exchange 4337 27.60 16:27:36 London Stock Exchange 3639 27.65 16:29:09 London Stock Exchange 4126 27.65 16:29:19 London Stock Exchange

