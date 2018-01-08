sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.01.2018 | 18:17
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, January 8

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 January 2018, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

NamePercentage of portfolio
Residential Secure Income1.81%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20180.72%
BH Global0.54%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20200.48%
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure0.44%
Ranger Direct Lending Zero Div Pref 20210.42%
Hadrian's Wall Secured Investments0.30%
BBGI SICAV SA0.08%
Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting)0.06%
Total4.85%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 January 2018, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

NamePercentage of portfolio
UK Treasury 0.125% 20197.60%
USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 20264.21%
USA Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 20253.75%
Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF3.05%
Vonovia2.83%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies2.68%
USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 20252.44%
Sweden Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 20222.00%
UK Treasury 2.5% Index-Linked 20201.85%
Deutsche Wohnen1.83%
Total32.24%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

Steven Cowie, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© 2018 PR Newswire