In conformity with market best practices, Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announces today that its Pre-Full Year 2017 Results Communication document is available on the company's corporate website under the "Investors" section:

https://www.airliquide.com/investors/2017-annual-results

This quarterly document aims to assist in the financial modeling of the Group's performance and includes in particular the impacts on 2017 net profit and cashflow of the recently enacted U.S. tax reform.

The Full Year 2017 results will be published on February 15, 2018

The world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 65,000 employees and serves more than 3 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to lead its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to €18.1 billion in 2016 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

