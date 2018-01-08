Opportunities for FTTH in Emerging Countries 2017: A Guideline for Decision Makers, to Highlight the Important Topics

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Is There an Opportunity for FTTH in Emerging Countries?" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

With the ongoing acceleration in the way data consumption patterns are evolving, and the more rigorous demands by Internet users for service level agreements, the delivery pathways for connectivity solutions are inevitably subject to change. Today, emerging countries offer a set of windows of opportunity for the deployment of high-broadband networks including the rollout of FTTH projects.

This report aims at providing a guideline to decision makers, to highlight the important topics to be considered in FTTH deployment in emerging countries.

In addition, based on a four-scenario classification, the goal is to provide some insights to telecom players and governments that will help them understand the variables to consider when deploying a FTTH network, based on the type of emerging country which is their focus.

Seven emerging countries have been selected in order to gather insights and to show different approaches adopted in different regions: Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, Philippines, Kenya and South Africa.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology & definitions

2.1. General methodology of reports

2.2. Methodology specific to this report

2.2.1. Definition

2.2.2. State of existing infrastructures

2.2.3. Market size

2.2.4. Market structure

2.2.5. Consumer behaviour

2.2.6. Sources

2.2.7. Scope

3. Emerging countries: scenarios and alternatives for FTTH

3.1. Four scenarios to classify emerging countries where FTTH want to be deployed

3.2. Key elements to take into account when deploying FTTH networks in emerging

3.3. FTTH: Realities observed in seven emerging countries

3.4. Additional factors to take into account when deploying FTTH in Emerging Countries

4. In-depth analysis by emerging country

4.1. Asia-Pacific

4.1.1. Philippines

4.1.2. Indonesia

4.2. Latin America

4.2.1. Brazil

4.2.2. Mexico

4.2.3. Argentina

4.3. Sub-Saharan Africa

4.3.1. South Africa

4.3.2. Kenya

5. Conclusions



Companies Mentioned



Access Kenya

Afrihost

America NET

ANATEL

Cell C

CEMIG Telecom

COPEL Telecom

Dark Fibre Africa

Digital Villages

Electronet

Exim Bank of China

FibreHoods

Globe Telecom

Helios Investment Partners

Huawei

i3 Africa

ECN - Nashua

Jamii Telecom

Kenya Power

Link Africa

Liquid Telecom - Neotel

MTN South Africa

MWEB

National Transmission Corporation (TransCo)

Netflix

Nokia

Oi - Brazil Telecom

Openserve

Petrobras

Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT)

Prysmian

Safaricom

Safaricomi

Sercomtel

Sky Cable

Smart Village

Telebras

Telefnica-Vivo

Telkom

Telkom Kenya

Telkom South Africa

TIM Brazil

Vodacom

Vogel Telecom

Vox Telecom

Vumatel

Wananchi - Zuku

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v4vzpl/opportunities_for?w=5





