Opportunities for FTTH in Emerging Countries 2017: A Guideline for Decision Makers, to Highlight the Important Topics

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Is There an Opportunity for FTTH in Emerging Countries?" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
With the ongoing acceleration in the way data consumption patterns are evolving, and the more rigorous demands by Internet users for service level agreements, the delivery pathways for connectivity solutions are inevitably subject to change. Today, emerging countries offer a set of windows of opportunity for the deployment of high-broadband networks including the rollout of FTTH projects.
This report aims at providing a guideline to decision makers, to highlight the important topics to be considered in FTTH deployment in emerging countries.
In addition, based on a four-scenario classification, the goal is to provide some insights to telecom players and governments that will help them understand the variables to consider when deploying a FTTH network, based on the type of emerging country which is their focus.
Seven emerging countries have been selected in order to gather insights and to show different approaches adopted in different regions: Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, Philippines, Kenya and South Africa.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology & definitions
2.1. General methodology of reports
2.2. Methodology specific to this report
2.2.1. Definition
2.2.2. State of existing infrastructures
2.2.3. Market size
2.2.4. Market structure
2.2.5. Consumer behaviour
2.2.6. Sources
2.2.7. Scope
3. Emerging countries: scenarios and alternatives for FTTH
3.1. Four scenarios to classify emerging countries where FTTH want to be deployed
3.2. Key elements to take into account when deploying FTTH networks in emerging
3.3. FTTH: Realities observed in seven emerging countries
3.4. Additional factors to take into account when deploying FTTH in Emerging Countries
4. In-depth analysis by emerging country
4.1. Asia-Pacific
4.1.1. Philippines
4.1.2. Indonesia
4.2. Latin America
4.2.1. Brazil
4.2.2. Mexico
4.2.3. Argentina
4.3. Sub-Saharan Africa
4.3.1. South Africa
4.3.2. Kenya
5. Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
- Access Kenya
- Afrihost
- America NET
- ANATEL
- Cell C
- CEMIG Telecom
- COPEL Telecom
- Dark Fibre Africa
- Digital Villages
- Electronet
- Exim Bank of China
- FibreHoods
- Globe Telecom
- Helios Investment Partners
- Huawei
- i3 Africa
- ECN - Nashua
- Jamii Telecom
- Kenya Power
- Link Africa
- Liquid Telecom - Neotel
- MTN South Africa
- MWEB
- National Transmission Corporation (TransCo)
- Netflix
- Nokia
- Oi - Brazil Telecom
- Openserve
- Petrobras
- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT)
- Prysmian
- Safaricom
- Safaricomi
- Sercomtel
- Sky Cable
- Smart Village
- Telebras
- Telefnica-Vivo
- Telkom
- Telkom Kenya
- Telkom South Africa
- TIM Brazil
- Vodacom
- Vogel Telecom
- Vox Telecom
- Vumatel
- Wananchi - Zuku
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v4vzpl/opportunities_for?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716