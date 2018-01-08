Global Graphene Market Report 2018: Production Capacities for 2017, Market Outlook for 2018 & 2017-2027 Demand

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The author produced the first ever market report on graphene and the latest edition is now over 500 pages long with an additional 70 pages of content from the previous edition (2017). We have greatly expanded the sections covering flexible electronics, wearables and energy and details on industry demand in tons (current and projected) has been added for key markets. An additional 25 company profiles have also been incorporated.

A number of graphene-enhanced products came to the market in 2017 in consumer electronic equipment, , composites, energy storage etc. and commercial development will grow further in 2018 in automotive, flexible electronics, coatings and sensors.

Report contents include:

Global production capacities for 2017.

Current graphene products.

Market outlook for 2018.

Stage of commercialization for graphene applications, from basic research to market entry.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for graphene including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

Market demand in tons 2017-2027.

In-depth company profiles, including products, capacities, and commercial activities.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand.

Assessment of applications for other 2D materials.

Over 230 company profiles.

Key Topics Covered:



1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.1 Market challenges rating system



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Two-dimensional (2D) materials

2.2 Graphene

2.2.1 The market in 2016

2.2.2 Products

2.2.3 The market in 2017

2.2.4 Production in 2017

2.2.5 Graphene investments 2016-2017

2.2.6 Market outlook for 2018

2.2.7 Remarkable properties

2.2.8 Global funding and initiatives

2.2.9 Products and applications

2.2.10 Production

2.2.11 Market drivers and trends

2.2.12 Market and technical challenges

2.3 Key players

2.3.1 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1.1 Australia

2.3.2 North America

2.3.3 Europe



3 PROPERTIES OF NANOMATERIALS

3.1 Categorization



4 OVERVIEW OF GRAPHENE

4.1 History

4.2 Forms of graphene

4.3 Properties

4.4 3D Graphene

4.5 Graphene Quantum Dots

4.5.1 Synthesis

4.5.2 Applications

4.5.2.1 Optoelectronics, electronics and photonics

4.5.2.2 Energy

4.5.2.3 Biomedicine and healthcare

4.5.2.4 Other

4.5.2.5 Pricing

4.5.3 Producers



5 CARBON NANOTUBES VERSUS GRAPHENE

5.1 Comparative properties

5.2 Cost and production

5.3 Carbon nanotube-graphene hybrids

5.4 Competitive analysis of carbon nanotubes and graphene



6 OTHER 2-D MATERIALS

6.1 Black phosphorus/Phosphorene

6.1.1 Properties

6.1.2 Applications

6.2 C2N

6.2.1 Properties

6.2.2 Applications

6.3 Carbon nitride

6.3.1 Properties

6.3.2 Applications

6.4 Germanene

6.4.1 Properties

6.4.2 Applications

6.5 Graphdiyne

6.5.1 Properties

6.5.2 Applications

6.6 Graphane

6.6.1 Properties

6.6.2 Applications

6.7 Hexagonal boron nitride

6.7.1 Properties

6.7.2 Applications

6.7.3 Producers

6.8 Molybdenum disulfide (MoS2)

6.8.1 Properties

6.8.2 Applications

6.9 Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2)

6.9.1 Properties

6.9.2 Applications

6.10 Silicene

6.10.1 Properties

6.10.2 Applications

6.11 Stanene/tinene

6.11.1 Properties

6.11.2 Applications

6.12 Tungsten diselenide

6.12.1 Properties

6.12.2 Applications

6.13 Comparative analysis of graphene and other 2-D nanomaterials



7 GRAPHENE SYNTHESIS



8 GRAPHENE MARKET STRUCTURE AND ROUTES TO COMMERCIALIZATION



9 REGULATIONS AND STANDARDS

9.1 Standards

9.2 Environmental, health and safety regulation

9.2.1 Europe

9.2.2 United States

9.2.3 Asia

9.3 Workplace exposure



10 PATENTS AND PUBLICATIONS

10.1 Fabrication processes

10.2 Academia

10.3 Regional leaders



11 TECHNOLOGY READINESS LEVEL



12 GRAPHENE INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS 2013-2018-INVESTMENTS, PRODUCTS AND PRODUCTION



13 END USER MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS

13.1 Graphene production volumes 2010-2027

13.2 Graphene pricing

13.2.1 Pristine Graphene Flakes pricing

13.2.2 Few-Layer Graphene pricing

13.2.3 Graphene Nanoplatelets pricing

13.2.4 Reduced Graphene Oxide pricing

13.2.5 Graphene Quantum Dots pricing

13.2.6 Graphene Oxide Nanosheets pricing

13.2.7 Multilayer Graphene (MLG) pricing

13.2.8 Mass production of lower grade graphene materials

13.2.9 High grade graphene difficult to mass produce

13.2.10 Bulk supply

13.2.11 Commoditisation

13.3 Graphene producers and production capacities



14 ADHESIVES



15 AEROSPACE



16 AUTOMOTIVE



17 LIFE SCIENCES AND MEDICAL



18 COATINGS



19 COMPOSITES



20 RUBBER AND TIRES



21 ELECTRONICS AND PHOTONICS



22 ENERGY STORAGE, CONVERSION AND EXPLORATION



23 FILTRATION



24 LUBRICANTS



25 SENSORS



26 SMART TEXTILES AND APPAREL



27 CONDUCTIVE INKS



28 3D PRINTING



29 GRAPHENE PRODUCERS



30 GRAPHENE PRODUCT AND APPLICATION DEVELOPERS



31 REFERENCES



