Global Adaptive Robotics Market 2017-2021: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 27.2% - Key Vendors are iRobot, Rethink Robotics, SoftBank Group, Universal Robots & Yaskawa Motoman

The "Global Adaptive Robotics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global adaptive robotics market to grow at a CAGR of 27.20% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Adaptive Robotics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is integration of swarm technology in adaptive robots. After analysis and introspection, many engineers and scientists have tried to adapt automation to highly efficient patterns observed in nature. Worker ants are noted examples of efficient workers that execute all tasks in a focused manner, while maintaining constant communication.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of lean and flexible manufacturing. The global industrial robots market is expected to witness escalating growth with technological advances and R&D investments in robotic science. The adoption of robotics is on a rise owing to the implementation of robotics solutions to achieve high productivity, operational efficiency, and replace manual interventions in major industries such as metal processing, automotive, chemicals, electrical and electronics, and F&B. With changing market dynamics and intense competition among OEMs, there is a surge in the adoption of automation and robotics solutions that can optimize production costs and reduce reliance on heavy automation and manual labor.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is complexity in designing. Adaptive robots are very complex in their design as they need to consider dual complexity. First, these robots need to comply with the internal complexity of the design to optimize components and establish communication with various modules. Second, these robots need to maximize their capabilities to sense the environment, learn, and reconfigure themselves with functional architecture. Moreover, to design a robot that has to work in hazardous environments, robots need to provide increased dexterity to adapt to difficult terrains that complicate the programming environment even further.

Market trends

Integration of swarm technology in adaptive robots

IoT and Industry 4.0

R&D in adaptive robotics

Key vendors

iRobot

Rethink Robotics

SoftBank Group

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Motoman

Other prominent vendors

Giraff Technologies

HONDA

PaR Systems

Robotiq

Teledyne SeaBotix

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



