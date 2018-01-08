NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 08, 2018) - B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Lumix DC-GH5S Micro Four Thirds Mirrorless Camera from Panasonic, a specialized video variant that boasts enhanced 4K video quality, a newly-developed 10.28MP Digital Live MOS sensor, with Hybrid Log Gamma HDR and V-Log L pre-installed. This sensor has many advantages when it comes to video, including dual native ISO at 400 and 2500, multi aspect ratios, and 1.3x faster readout, resulting in a noticeable improvement to rolling shutter performance. To further appeal to filmmakers, the body has received some tweaks, including a larger and more prominent Record button, timecode in/out via the PC sync terminal, and an included BNC adapter cable.

Panasonic Lumix GH5S Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1382031-REG/panasonic_lumix_dc_gh5s_mirrorless_micro.html

10.28MP Multi Aspect Ratio MOS Sensor

DCI 4K60p and Full HD 1080/240p Video

Internal 4:2:2 10-Bit Long GOP

V-Log L Gamma and HDR Hybrid Log Gamma

0.76x 3.68m-Dot OLED Viewfinder

3.2" 1.62m-Dot Free-Angle Touchscreen

Dual Native ISO 400 and ISO 2500

Dual UHS-II SD Slots; Wi-Fi & Bluetooth

Advanced DFD AF System

12 fps Cont. Shooting and 4K PHOTO Modes

As with previous models, the GH5S supports unlimited in-camera recording of DCI 4K video at up to 60p and Variable Frame Rate shooting in Full HD at up to 240 fps. It also can record with 4:2:2 sampling and 10-bit internally at up to DCI 4K at 30p, as well as externally via a full-size HDMI port at DCI 4K and up to 60p. Tie this together with the camera's enhanced low-light performance with the ability to reach ISO 204800, and the GH5S looks to be one of the most compact and capable cameras for shooting high-quality video. 4K Anamorphic shooting is available, as well, with the image automatically de-squeezed on the monitor.

While video may be the primary calling card of this new model, the GH5S will deliver phenomenal photographs with improved detail, color, and contrast, thanks to the processing power of the Venus Engine. Raw images can be recorded at up to 14-bit for improved post-production, while an improved Depth From Defocus AF system ensures your subjects are sharp. On top of this, the GH5S features burst shooting at speeds up to 12 fps and can shoot tethered to a PC via a fast USB 3.1 Type-C connection.

Making the shooting process easier is an improved body design, with a 3.68m-dot OLED LVF and a 3.2" 1.62m-dot vari-angle LCD touchscreen. Dual UHS-II compatible SD card slots are present, as well, for speedy data handling. The camera is splash-, dust-, and freezeproof, as many previous models have been. The body is also compatible with many recent accessories, including the DMW-XLR1 Microphone Adapter and the DMW-BGGH5 Battery Grip.

