Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Research Report 2017

The "Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market to grow at a CAGR of 15.23% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Additional features in robot vacuum cleaners. As the popularity of robot vacuum cleaners is increasing, vendors are focusing on developing advanced and innovative products to enhance flexibility and improve connectivity with the integration of the cloud, automation, and IoT.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Busy lifestyles in urban areas. Urban consumers have busy lifestyles and prefer to increase their involvement in social and professional activities. In addition, a high level of education and opportunities have inclined people toward technical jobs, thus impacting the availability of workforce for household chores. To overcome these challenges, consumers prefer to buy automated solutions for cleaning purposes, which is driving the demand for residential robotic vacuum cleaners.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Emergence of low-cost vendors. The global residential robotic cleaner market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a number of vendors across different regions. High-performing residential robotic vacuum cleaners that have additional functionalities of room mapping; connecting with mobile applications for remote control; or integration with cloud or smart building automation are considerably expensive. Therefore, several new vendors are pricing their products competitively to position them in the market on the basis of economies of scale despite the increased cost of raw materials.
Market trends
- Additional features in robot vacuum cleaners
- Increasing concern for health and hygiene
- E-commerce as a platform for product sales
Key vendors
- Dyson
- ILIFE
- iRobot
- Neato Robotics
- Samsung Electronics
Other prominent vendors
- ECOVACS
- Hanool Robotics
- Pentair
- Philips
- Yujin Robot
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Type Of Charging
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
