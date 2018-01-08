Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Research Report 2017

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market to grow at a CAGR of 15.23% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Additional features in robot vacuum cleaners. As the popularity of robot vacuum cleaners is increasing, vendors are focusing on developing advanced and innovative products to enhance flexibility and improve connectivity with the integration of the cloud, automation, and IoT.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Busy lifestyles in urban areas. Urban consumers have busy lifestyles and prefer to increase their involvement in social and professional activities. In addition, a high level of education and opportunities have inclined people toward technical jobs, thus impacting the availability of workforce for household chores. To overcome these challenges, consumers prefer to buy automated solutions for cleaning purposes, which is driving the demand for residential robotic vacuum cleaners.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Emergence of low-cost vendors. The global residential robotic cleaner market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a number of vendors across different regions. High-performing residential robotic vacuum cleaners that have additional functionalities of room mapping; connecting with mobile applications for remote control; or integration with cloud or smart building automation are considerably expensive. Therefore, several new vendors are pricing their products competitively to position them in the market on the basis of economies of scale despite the increased cost of raw materials.

Market trends

Additional features in robot vacuum cleaners

Increasing concern for health and hygiene

E-commerce as a platform for product sales



Key vendors

Dyson

ILIFE

iRobot

Neato Robotics

Samsung Electronics

Other prominent vendors

ECOVACS

Hanool Robotics

Pentair

Philips

Yujin Robot

